Lower Decks Season 2 Premiere Is Live

“Strange Energies,” the first episode of the second season of Star Trek: Lower Decks, premiered in the United States today and is available for streaming on the Paramount+ service. Further episodes in the 10-episode second season will release weekly on Thursdays through mid-October. As previously reported, new episodes of Lower Decks will be released internationally on the Amazon Prime streaming service on Fridays, one day after they drop in the United States.

Lower Decks is an animated series created and produced by Mike McMahan, who gained notoriety by running the Star Trek: The Next Generation: Season 8 parody Twitter account, and later became a writer and producer on the Adult Swim series Rick & Morty. Lower Decks focuses upon young crewmembers of the USS Cerritos, a ship assigned to “second contact” missions with alien races.

The Lower Decks voice cast includes Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler, Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner, Noël Wells as D’Vana Tendi and Eugene Cordero as Jack Rutherford.

Users new to the Paramount+ service can access a seven-day free trial by activating the channel on Amazon Prime.