Lower Decks Season Two Coming To Amazon Prime

For those in parts of the world other than the U.S. or Canada, there is good news about the release of Star Trek: Lower Decks Season Two.

Season One of Lower Decks debuted in January of 2021,

Today, Amazon Prime Video announced that the second season of the animated series will air on Friday, August 13, a day after the U.S. debut.

This roll-out will include multiple countries including Australia, New Zealand, Europe, India, Japan and more. Latin America will view Season Two on Paramount + in September.

The ten-episode season will end on Friday, October 15.

Source: Star Trek.com