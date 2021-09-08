Classic Trek Games Now On GOG

As part of the Star Trek Day celebration, commemorating the 55th anniversary of the original series premiering on broadcast television, GOG (Good Old Games) has released a bevy of classic Trek titles in its library.

Per GOG: “GOG.COM and Activision are celebrating 55 years of Star Trek by bringing some of its most iconic and critically acclaimed video games back and updated to work on modern operating systems. It’s a perfect opportunity for both devoted Trekkies and new players to discover and enjoy these amazing titles, as every game on this list offers a different experience and the chance to meet some of the most beloved characters.”

The games released today are:

Star Trek: Voyager – Elite Force

Star Trek: Elite Force II

Star Trek: Bridge Commander

Star Trek: Hidden Evil

Star Trek: Away Team

Star Trek: Starfleet Command III

Additionally, both Star Trek: Armada and Armada II are listed for upcoming release.

Each game currently retails for $9.99 and can be found here.

Source: Good Old Games