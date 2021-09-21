Another Classic Trek Actor On Lower Decks This Week

Per the Star Trek On Paramount+ Twitter account, this week’s episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks will feature yet another classic Trek alumnus.

It’s happening! @jeffreycombs is back in #StarTrek! Get a sneak peek at the next episode of #StarTrekLowerDecks. pic.twitter.com/9n32frBtDr — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) September 19, 2021

Combs, of course, is famous for playing multiple roles across the Star Trek franchise, including Weyoun and Brunt on Deep Space Nine, and as the Andorian Commander Shran on Star Trek: Enterprise. In Lower Decks, Combs portrays Agimus, an “evil computer.”

Star Trek: Lower Decks releases weekly in the United States on Thursdays on Paramount+, and internationally on Fridays on Amazon Prime.

