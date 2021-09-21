Home Star Trek: Lower Decks

Another Classic Trek Actor On Lower Decks This Week

Another Classic Trek Actor On Lower Decks This Week

© Paramount Plus

Per the Star Trek On Paramount+ Twitter account, this week’s episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks will feature yet another classic Trek alumnus.

 

 

Combs, of course, is famous for playing multiple roles across the Star Trek franchise, including Weyoun and Brunt on Deep Space Nine, and as the Andorian Commander Shran on Star Trek: Enterprise. In Lower Decks, Combs portrays Agimus, an “evil computer.”

Star Trek: Lower Decks releases weekly in the United States on Thursdays on Paramount+, and internationally on Fridays on Amazon Prime.

Source: Twitter

What do you think? Chat with other fans in the at The Trek BBS.

Tim

Author

Tim

Up Next

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season Two Promotional Video