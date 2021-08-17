The Roddenberry Archive has begun a “multi-decade collaboration between The Gene Roddenberry Estate and OTOY – curated by legendary Star Trek artists and authors Denise and Mike Okuda, Daren Dochterman and Doug Drexler – to memorialize the entirety of Gene Roddenberry’s life, legacy and creative work for future generations to use on the blockchain.”

Here is more from the press release by OTOY:

“In celebration of Gene Roddenberry’s forthcoming Centennial, the Gene Roddenberry Estate, OTOY and iconic Star Trek artists Denise and Mike Okuda, Doug Drexler and Daren Dochterman unveil The Roddenberry Archive – a multi-decade collaboration to collect and preserve Gene Roddenberry’s legacy at the highest levels of fidelity and historical accuracy.

“The Roddenberry Archive is cataloguing key texts and documents from Gene Roddenberry’s life and career as well as canonically memorializing quiescent reference 3D models of the Starship Enterprise – including studio models as filmed on set and life-size 1:1 scale ‘in Universe’ versions. In the years ahead, the archive will continue to map out iconic reference designs from the Gene Roddenberry era of Star Trek – which includes the original Star Trek television series, the original six Star Trek motion pictures, and Star Trek: The Next Generation as well as its direct spin-offs.

“The archive will capture deep 3D asset metadata from assets, images, blueprints, and models using RNDR, OTOY‘s blockchain GPU computing network. In order to capture original studio and physical assets at the highest level of photographic fidelity, the archive will leverage OTOY’s LightStage Academy-Award-winning facial scanning service, generating the first comprehensive lighting and reflectance data set for future archival use.

“Iconic artist Mike ‘Beeple’ Winklemann is joining The Roddenberry Archive project as a creative consultant, and, alongside legendary painter and illustrator Alex Ross, will help commemorate The Roddenberry Archive and cross-link it to both the Alex Ross and Beeple RNDR Archives announced earlier this year.

“The Roddenberry Archive team is further collaborating with holographic display pioneer, LightField Lab, to recreate a projected life-sized representation of the Starship Enterprise indistinguishable from reality on one of the world’s first fully immersive holographic installation experiences.

“I cannot think of a more capable and innovative company to trust with these materials,” said Rod Roddenberry. “OTOY‘s work will allow generations to experience my father’s contribution to humanity with the greatest historical accuracy possible. This project will protect an optimistic vision of the future, that has inspired so many and remains so important today.”

“We are delighted that Gene Roddenberry’s work is being collected and preserved for future study,” said the Okudas. “In particular, we are excited that reference models of his most famous creation, the Starship Enterprise, will not only allow future fans to experience the magic of Gene’s imagined universe, but it will allow this icon of science fiction to be preserved so it can be re-created authentically in years to come. Gene’s work was not only an important part of popular culture, but his creations – including Star Trek – have to show us that science and technology can enable a brighter future for humanity if we work hard, and if we are ethical and compassionate.”

Source: Otoy