Star Trek: Prodigy Opening Credits Released

Paramount+ has released the opening credits (and with them, the theme) to the upcoming series, Star Trek: Prodigy.

The announcement was made on Paramount+’ Twitter; the specific link is here.

The credits sequence features our best looks yet at the design of the USS Protostar, helmed by several young people who find themselves in the Delta Quadrant and working to escape the clutches of The Diviner, a tyrannical being who wants to capture the ship for his own purposes.

The Protostar itself seems heavily inspired by that of the Intrepid-class USS Voyager, complete with a trowel-shaped primary hull and pivoting warp nacelles. We see the ship traversing through several Delta Quadrant obstacles, silhouettes of the lead cast’s faces, and also some imagery reminiscent of such memorable Trek fixtures like the Doomsday Machine.

A release date for Prodigy is expected to be announced at the Star Trek Day 55th Anniversary celebration next week.

Source: Twitter