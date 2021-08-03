Star Trek Online: House United Available Today

House United, the newest free expansion to Star Trek Online, has launched today and is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and on PC via Arc Games, Epic Games and Steam.

Perfect World Entertainment provided the following synopsis of House United:

After travelling to the sacred planet of Boreth and descending into the pits of Gre’thor, J’Ula, matriarch of House Mo’Kai, has resurrected the famed Klingon Warrior, L’Rell (voiced by Mary Chieffo, who originated the role on Star Trek: Discovery). L’Rell will be a guiding light for J’Ula on what it truly means to be Klingon, as players will have to prove themselves and build an army, before heading to Qo’noS for the final epic battle. Captains will also encounter emblematic characters such as Aakar (portrayed by Robert O’Reilly from Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), General Martok (played by J.G Hertzler from Deep Space: Nine), and Adet’Pa (voiced by Rekha Sharma from Star Trek: Discovery).

The new expansion includes two new full-length episodes (titled “Warriors of the Empire” and “A Day Long Remembered”); a new gameplay event titled “Only Qo’Nos Endures,” which features new perks and rewards; a new multiplayer Task Force Operation; and three new patrol missions.

You can view the launch trailer for Star Trek Online: House United below:

Star Trek Online, now in its eleventh year, continues to be free to play. Visit PlayStarTrekOnline.com to download the game for PC, or download it on the PlayStation Store or Xbox Games Store, and begin your captaincy today.

Source: Arc Games