Star Trek Day Coming September 8

Did you know? Star Trek turns 55 this year, and to coincide with the anniversary of Trek first premiering on televisions across the United States, CBS is holding a large-scale Star Trek Day celebration.

Beginning at 8:30 p.m. Eastern and hosted by Star Trek: The Next Generation alum Wil Wheaton and Internet personality Mica Burton, the celebration will feature interviews with cast and crew members of various Trek series both past and present. Additionally, a live orchestra will be performing, celebrating iconic moments from across the franchise’s storied history.

Per StarTrek.com:

“The following panels will include the casts and creatives from iconic Star Trek television series:

Star Trek: Prodigy, with series voice cast including Brett Gray and Dee Bradley Baker, along with executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman and co-executive producer/director, Ben Hibon.

Star Trek: Discovery, with series stars Wilson Cruz, Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander and co-showrunner and executive producer Michelle Paradise.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, with series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck, who will be joined by co-showrunners and executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers.

Star Trek: Lower Decks, with voice cast members Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero alongside series creator, showrunner and executive producer Mike McMahan.

Star Trek: Picard, with series stars Patrick Stewart and Jeri Ryan, co-showrunner and executive producer Akiva Goldsman, and a special live performance from Isa Briones, singing “Blue Skies,” which was featured in the Picard season one finale.

Roddenberry Legacy Panel, featuring a conversation with Gene Roddenberry’s son and CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, Rod Roddenberry, alongside Gates McFadden (Star Trek: The Next Generation), LeVar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation) and George Takei (Star Trek: The Original Series), as they discuss the Star Trek creator’s indelible impact on science fiction and culture.

The legacy moments will feature the following iconic Star Trek cast members:

Cirroc Lofton from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

Anthony Montgomery from Star Trek: Enterprise

Garrett Wang from Star Trek: Voyager

George Takei from Star Trek: The Original Series

LeVar Burton from Star Trek: The Next Generation”

The Star Trek Day 55th Anniversary Celebration will be available to stream for free at StarTrek.com/day, on Paramount+ and on the Paramount+ Twitch channel. International streaming access information is yet to be released.

You can see a promotional video for the event below:

Source: StarTrek.com