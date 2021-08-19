Roddenberry Biopic On The Way

On the anniversary of what would have been the 100th birthday of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, it was announced that a new biopic about Roddenberry’s life is on the way.

Penned by Adam Mazer, who wrote the biopic You Don’t Know Jack, about the infamous Dr. Jack Kevorkian, the movie is currently untitled and does not have a director or cast locked down yet, but it is set to be produced by Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth.

“Gene led a remarkable life,” said Roddenberry and Roth in a statement. “He was an incredibly complex, compelling man, whose work changed the face of television, and whose ideas changed the world. It’s time to share Gene’s story with audiences everywhere.”

The film will likely be released sometime in 2023.

Source: Deadline