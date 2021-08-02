Remastered Star Trek II Score Coming Soon

La La Land, the boutique record label which has had a long history of releasing excellently mastered Star Trek scores of both film and television, announced on its Facebook page yesterday that a fully remastered, 2-CD set of the score to Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan will be released on August 17, 2021.

Composed by the late James Horner, who was a relatively unknown composer at the time, the Star Trek II score introduced several leitmotifs which would go on to aid in establishing the nautical, “Horatio Hornblower in space” sensibility that defined the majority of the Original Series-era films.

Previous La La Land Trek releases include a multi-disc remaster of Jerry Goldsmith’s work for Star Trek: The Motion Picture, a 15-disc set of music from The Original Series, collections of assembled scores from various series such as Deep Space Nine, Voyager and The Next Generation, and more.

The remastered release of The Wrath of Khan‘s score will be limited to 10,000 units.

This story will be updated with further details and ordering information when it is released.

Source: Facebook