Lower Decks Season 2 Trailer Arrives

The trailer for the remainder of the second season of Star Trek: Lower Decks has been released and can be viewed below. Minor spoilers below the video.

The trailer shows the continuing adventures of the Lower Decks crew, and also features appearances from Jonathan Frakes as Captain William T. Riker, Robert Duncan McNeill as Tom Paris, the Crystalline Entity, a Galaxy-class bridge, a time-bending return to events from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, and more.

Star Trek: Lower Decks‘ second season is now streaming, releasing on Thursdays on Paramount+ in the United States and internationally on Amazon Prime on Fridays.