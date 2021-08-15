Beltran Appearing On Star Trek: Prodigy

Star Trek‘s animated adventures seem to be heavily indulging in nostalgia, given what we have seen already from Star Trek: Lower Decks and Kate Mulgrew reprising her role as Captain Kathryn Janeway in the upcoming Star Trek: Prodigy. Today, news came that Robert Beltran, who portrayed Commander Chakotay in Star Trek: Voyager, will also be doing a voice role in Prodigy.

While Beltran did not confirm whether or not he will be playing Chakotay, he revealed the news of his voice role during a panel today at the 55-Year-Mission convention in Las Vegas.

Prodigy will premiere this fall on Paramount+.