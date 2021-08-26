Additional Prodigy Voice Cast Revealed

Star Trek: Prodigy, the upcoming, youth-aimed, animated series heading to Paramount+ and Nickelodeon later this fall, has revealed two additional voice cast members. John Noble, perhaps best known to sci-fi fans for his work on Fringe as well as The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, will play The Diviner, the ruler of the Tars Lamora asteroid in the Delta Quadrant. The Diviner is on a mission to find the USS Protostar, the ship piloted by the show’s heroes.

Additionally, Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, House of Cards) will be voicing Drednok, The Diviner’s ruthless robot servant.

Simpson and Noble join a voice cast that includes Dee Bradley Baker, Ella Purnell, Jason Mantzoukas, Brett Gray, Rylee Alazraqui, Angus Imrie, and Kate Mulgrew reprising her Star Trek: Voyager role of Captain Kathryn Janeway. Robert Beltran has also said he will appear on the series.

Star Trek: Prodigy is expected to arrive in November.

Source: Variety