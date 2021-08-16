1:6 Scale Janeway Figure From Exo-6

Fans of Captain Janeway will be pleased to hear the announcement that a new Janeway figure from Exo-6 will be arriving this winter.

Here is a description and some photos, courtesy of our friends at TrekCore: “This 1:6-scale figure re-creates this iconic character in exquisite 1:6 detail. Standing approximately eleven inches tall, every element, from her 24th century jumpsuit to her custom black boots, is authentically reproduced. The original portrait sculpt of Kate Mulgrew as Captain Janeway has an authentic, hand-painted likeness.”

The EXO-6 Janeway 1:6 Scale Articulated Figure includes:

Fully Articulated Body: More than thirty points of articulation allow the figure to be displayed in multiple dynamic poses, approximately thirty cm tall.

Realistic Portrait: Janeway’s portrait is lovingly rendered by top artists, with an excellent likeness of Kate Mulgrew in her role as Voyager‘s captain. Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted.

Starfleet Duty Uniform Jumpsuit: Meticulously researched, this duty uniform matches the pattern, and color of the original costume recreated in 1:6 scale. Magnets are sewn into the uniform so the holsters for the tricorder and phaser can be attached. An authentically scaled communicator badge is permanently affixed to the tunic.

Boots: Soft plastic boots sculpted to match the cut and style of the original series footwear.

Display Base: A hexagonal display base featuring the transporter pad will provide additional support for the figure. Two different inserts for the floor of the base can represent the transporter pad or the center of the transporter array.

The Janeway figure comes with lots of goodies too, including:

Type II hand phaser. The phaser can be worn in a black holster that magnetically attaches to the jumpsuit.

TR-590 Tricorder X: This standard tricorder can be opened or worn in a holster.

Phaser rifle: Compression Phaser rifle used by the Voyager crew.

Coffee cup: “Coffee, black.” Kathryn couldn’t start her day without her signature beverage.

Pre-orders for the Janeway figure will begin this Friday at noon EST. Head over to Exo-6 on Friday to pre-order yours.

Source: TrekCorevia Exo-6