WandaVision Director To Direct Next Trek Film

The day after being nominated for an Emmy for his work on Marvel Studios TV series WandaVision, Matt Shakman has been named by Paramount Pictures and Bad Robot as the director for the next Star Trek film.

According to Deadline, the A-list director “chose Star Trek over several other offers…a coup for Paramount‘s motion picture group studio chairman Emma Watts, who pushed hard to land Shakman.”

Production will begin in Spring 2021 on the film, which is based on a script by Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel, Tomb Raider). The Trek film is due to be released June 9, 2023.

Source: Varietyvia Deadline