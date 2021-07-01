The Original Series Blu-Ray Steelbook Complete Series

The complete Original Series will be released in a Blu-ray and Steelbook release on September 7, 2021.

This release will include every episode in “brilliant high definition, along with over nine hours of previously released cast and crew interviews, commentaries, documentaries and archival materials.

“The twenty-disc set will be packaged in three stunning Steelbooks, all housed inside an eye-catching slipcase commemorating the fifty years of Star Trek.”

The steelbook set will be released first in the United States, to be followed later by an international release.

To order your set, which will cost $109.99, head to the link located here.

Source: StarTrek.com