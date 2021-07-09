The Next Generation Medical Set Prop Replicas

Factory Entertainment is introducing a Next Generation hypospray and medical scanner prop set.

The TNG Medical Set Replica set “has been copied directly from surviving resources in the CBS archives to ensure accuracy. Our development team also spent many hours analyzing footage to fine-tune the details.

“This 1:1 scale set replicates two iconic props used by 24th century physicians in Star Trek: The Next Generation. It consists of a Hypospray (with interchangeable vials) and a Hand Scanner. Both feature electronic light and/or sound effects and are crafted with heavy diecast metal bodies.

“Each numbered limited edition museum quality replica set comes with a wooden presentation case, cast metal plaque and a certificate of authenticity/prop story booklet and will make a fine addition to any Star Trek collection.

“The Hypospray and the Hand Scanner each operate on three LR44 batteries (included).”

According to Star Trek.com, “the main body of each replica is diecast in solid metal. Other parts are formed in ABS plastic or acrylic. Three medication vials are included, each pre-filled with colored liquid suggesting different medications. The vials can be inserted and removed from the Hypospray and are held securely in place with integrated magnets. The wooden presentation case is etched with the Starfleet delta insignia and is designed to allow you to both store and display the replicas.”

These are “working” props too. The Hypospray has two buttons, each with a different sound effect, and the Hand Scanner has a blinking LED and a scanning sound effect.

This prop replica set is a numbered limited edition set, and also includes a “cast metal plaque and a certificate of authenticity/prop story booklet.”

Expect the Star Trek – The Next Generation Medical Set Limited Edition Prop Replica in Spring of 2022. The cost for those pre-ordering it will be $374.99, if you wait until it releases the cost will be $399.99. To order your Next Gen Medical Set, head to the link located here.

Source: StarTrek.comvia Factory Entertainment