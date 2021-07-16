Strange New Worlds Filming New Mexico Landscapes

The New Mexico Film Office (NMFO) announced that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is filming in New Mexico for visual effects for the show.

“We are thrilled that New Mexico landscapes are being utilized for VFX in the television series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” said NMFO Director Amber Dodson. “New Mexico has so much to offer productions and we continue to build up the state’s resources as a well-established ecosystem that can support projects in all stages.”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be episodic, much like the original series was. New Mexico offers plenty of exotic landscapes; deserts, rock formations and such that would make it easy for one to believe that the characters are on another planet.

Expect Strange New Worlds next year.

Source: LA Daily Post