Star Trek Universe Coming to Comic-Con@Home

This year, the San Diego Comic-Con will again be virtual and Paramount + will be there with two Trek panels on July 23.

“Beginning at 10 AM PDT, [there will be] back-to-back panel sessions featuring cast and producers from the service’s two animated Star Trek series, the upcoming Star Trek: Prodigy — the first Star Trek animated kids series — and season two of the adult animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks. The Star Trek Universe panels kick off Paramount+‘s Comic-Con@Home ‘Peak Animation’ programming block showcasing the service’s upcoming animated series, with additional panels to be announced.”

The first panel will be the Prodigy panel. Here is the description of that panel: “Paramount+, CBS Studios and Nickelodeon present the inaugural cast panel for the highly anticipated upcoming Star Trek animated kids’ series, Star Trek: Prodigy, with voice cast Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker and Jason Mantzoukas alongside executive producers Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman and director/co-executive producer Ben Hibon.”

Next up will be the Lower Decks panel. “Following Star Trek: Prodigy, join Star Trek: Lower Decks voice cast members Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid and Eugene Cordero alongside creator Mike McMahan for an exclusive conversation and an extended look at the second season. Season Two is bigger, funnier and Star Trekkier than ever before. Fans can expect strange, new (and familiar) aliens to challenge the crews of the U.S.S. Cerritos and the U.S.S. Titan. For Mariner, Tendi, Rutherford and Boimler, the animated adventure is just beginning.”

Watch the Comic-Con@Home panels for free on the Comic-Con@Home YouTube page, found here.

Source: StarTrek.com