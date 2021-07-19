A new limited-edition Star Trek figurine collection from the Bradford Exchange will be of interest to Trek fans.

The Star Trek: To Boldly Go Transporter Figurine Collection will include a light-up transporter display that plays sound effects, a light-up transporter console, and at least seven different six-inch-high figurines, including Kirk, Spock, McCoy, Sulu, Uhura, Chekov, and Scotty. More figurines may be released if the demand for them is strong enough.

Here is the description from The Bradford Exchange: “Officially-licensed by CBS Studios, Inc., each of the crew member figurines in this collection is superbly hand-cast and hand-painted for exceptional likeness and authentic details true to the classic TV show – from their facial expressions to the distinctive insignia on their U.S.S. Enterprise uniforms. Plus, their legs are crafted of clear artist’s resin featuring shimmering glitter within to dramatically capture the “transporter effect.” Each figurine stands on a clear base. The fully sculpted transporter display is the ideal place to showcase your Star Trek figurines with spots for each crew member to stand. The lights in the platform shine up and into each figurine, reminiscent of the crew being ‘energized’ in the TV show. Plus, the transporter plays sound effects inspired by the show. Complementing the transporter, the light-up console is meticulously handcrafted to recreate the elaborate controls of the original.

Each issue will cost $39.99 and $8.99 shipping. Subscribers can cancel at any time.

Source: The Bradford Exchange