September 8 will be the 55th anniversary of the debut of Star Trek, and to commemorate this important anniversary, Paramount Home Entertainment and CBS Home Entertainment will release the first four original series movies in a 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray collection.

Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection In 4K will be released on September 7, 2021 in the U.S., September 6 in the U.K., September 8 in France, and September 9 in Germany. To pre-order your copy, which will cost $70.48, head to the link located here.

The newly remastered films will be “presented with Dolby Vision and HDR-10” and will include “four Ultra HD discs, as well as four remastered Blu-ray discs with hours of previously released bonus content. Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (both the theatrical and director’s cut), Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home are presented on both the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Discs, along with access to digital copies of the theatrical version of each film. A detailed list of the disc contents follows:”

Star Trek: The Motion Picture 4K Ultra HD

Isolated score in Dolby 2.0 — NEW!

Commentary by Michael & Denise Okuda, Judith & Garfield Reeves-Stevens and Daren Dochterman

Star Trek: The Motion Picture Blu-ray

Isolated score in Dolby 2.0 — NEW!

Commentary by Michael & Denise Okuda, Judith & Garfield Reeves-Stevens and Daren Dochterman

and Library Computer (HD)

Production The Longest Trek: Writing the Motion Picture (HD)

The Star Trek Universe Special Star Trek Reunion (HD) Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 001: The Mystery Behind V’ger

Deleted Scenes

Storyboards

Trailers (HD)

TV Spots

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan 4K Ultra HD

Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer (Director’s Cut and Theatrical Version)

(Director’s Cut and Theatrical Version) Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer and Manny Coto (Theatrical Version)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan Blu-ray

Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer (Director’s Cut and Theatrical Version)

(Director’s Cut and Theatrical Version) Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer and Manny Coto (Theatrical Version)

and (Theatrical Version) Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda (Director’s Cut)

(Director’s Cut) Library Computer (HD)

Production Captain’s Log Designing Khan Original Interviews with William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley , and Ricardo Montalbán Where No Man Has Gone Before: The Visual Effects of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan James Horner: Composing Genesis (HD)

The Star Trek Universe Collecting Star Trek’s Movie Relics (HD) A Novel Approach Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 002: Mystery Behind Ceti Alpha VI (HD)

Farewell A Tribute to Ricardo Montalbán (HD)

Storyboards

Theatrical Trailer (HD)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock 4K Ultra HD

Commentary by director Leonard Nimoy , writer/producer Harve Bennett , director of photography Charles Correll and Robin Curtis

, writer/producer , director of photography and Commentary by Ronald D. Moore and Michael Taylor

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock Blu-ray

Commentary by director Leonard Nimoy , writer/producer Harve Bennett , director of photography Charles Correll and Robin Curtis

, writer/producer , director of photography and Commentary by Ronald D. Moore and Michael Taylor

and Library Computer (HD)

Production Captain’s Log Terraforming and the Prime Directive Industry Light & Magic: The Visual Effects of Star Trek Spock: The Early Years (HD)

The Star Trek Universe Space Docks and Birds of Prey Speaking Klingon Klingon and Vulcan Costumes Star Trek and the Science Fiction Museum and Hall of Fame (HD) Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 003: Mystery Behind the Vulcan Katra Transfer

Photo Gallery Production The Movie

Storyboards

Theatrical Trailer (HD)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home 4K Ultra HD

Commentary by William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy

and Commentary by Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home Blu-ray

Commentary by William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy

and Commentary by Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman

and Library Computer (HD)

Production Future’s Past: A Look Back On Location Dailies Deconstruction Below-the-Line: Sound Design Pavel Chekov’s Screen Moments (HD)

The Star Trek Universe Time Travel: The Art of the Possible The Language of Whales A Vulcan Primer Kirk’s Women The Three-Picture Saga (HD) Star Trek for a Cause (HD) Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 004: The Whale Probe (HD)

Visual Effects From Outer Space to the Ocean The Bird of Prey

Original Interviews Leonard Nimoy William Shatner DeForest Kelley

Tributes Roddenberry Scrapbook Featured Artist: Mark Lenard

Production Gallery

Storyboards

Theatrical Trailer (HD)

Source: StarTrek.com