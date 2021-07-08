Star Trek: The Motion Picture: Director’s Edition In 4K

For fans of Star Trek: The Motion Picture, there is good news with the announcement that Star Trek: The Motion Picture will be re-released but in 4K!

“The restoration will be undertaken by producer David C. Fein, restoration supervisor Mike Matessino, and visual effects supervisor Daren R. Dochterman, all of whom worked previously with director Robert Wise.

“The film will be prepared for presentation in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) and a new Dolby Atmos soundtrack. The restoration is expected to take six-to-eight months and will launch with an exclusive window on Paramount +.”

Star Trek: The Motion Picture: Director’s Edition 4K will probably be released on Blu-ray later, but initially, it will only appear on Paramount +.

Source: StarTrek.com