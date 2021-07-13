Home Business

Star Trek Nominated For Five Emmys

The nominations for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards have been released and two Trek shows have picked up five nominations.

Star Trek: Discovery was nominated for four Emmys and Star Trek: Lower Decks was nominated for one Emmy.

Here are the categories and other nominees in those categories:

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

  • Star Trek: Discovery
  • Halston
  • Ratched
  • The Queen’s Gambit
  • WandaVision

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

  • Star Trek: Discovery
  • Lovecraft Country
  • FX Pose
  • The Mandalorian
  • This is Us

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

  • Star Trek: Discovery
  • The Umbrella Academy
  • Lovecraft Country
  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
  • The Mandalorian

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode

  • Star Trek: Discovery
  • Vikings
  • The Crown
  • The Nevers
  • The Umbrella Academy

Star Trek: Lower Decks:

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

  • Star Trek: Lower Decks
  • Ted Lasso
  • Mythic Quest
  • Love, Death + Robots
  • Cobra Kai

The 73rd Annual Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, September 19 on CBS. The 2021 Creative Arts Awards will air on Saturday, September 18 on FXX

Source: Emmysvia Press Release

