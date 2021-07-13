Star Trek Nominated For Five Emmys

The nominations for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards have been released and two Trek shows have picked up five nominations.

Star Trek: Discovery was nominated for four Emmys and Star Trek: Lower Decks was nominated for one Emmy.

Here are the categories and other nominees in those categories:

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Star Trek: Discovery

Halston

Ratched

The Queen’s Gambit

WandaVision

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Star Trek: Discovery

Lovecraft Country

FX Pose

The Mandalorian

This is Us

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Star Trek: Discovery

The Umbrella Academy

Lovecraft Country

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Mandalorian

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode

Star Trek: Discovery

Vikings

The Crown

The Nevers

The Umbrella Academy

Star Trek: Lower Decks:

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Ted Lasso

Mythic Quest

Love, Death + Robots

Cobra Kai

The 73rd Annual Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, September 19 on CBS. The 2021 Creative Arts Awards will air on Saturday, September 18 on FXX

Source: Emmysvia Press Release