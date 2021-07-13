Star Trek Nominated For Five Emmys

The nominations for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards have been released and two Trek shows have picked up five nominations.
Star Trek: Discovery was nominated for four Emmys and Star Trek: Lower Decks was nominated for one Emmy.
Here are the categories and other nominees in those categories:
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
- Star Trek: Discovery
- Halston
- Ratched
- The Queen’s Gambit
- WandaVision
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
- Star Trek: Discovery
- Lovecraft Country
- FX Pose
- The Mandalorian
- This is Us
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
- Star Trek: Discovery
- The Umbrella Academy
- Lovecraft Country
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- The Mandalorian
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode
- Star Trek: Discovery
- Vikings
- The Crown
- The Nevers
- The Umbrella Academy
Star Trek: Lower Decks:
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
- Star Trek: Lower Decks
- Ted Lasso
- Mythic Quest
- Love, Death + Robots
- Cobra Kai
The 73rd Annual Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, September 19 on CBS. The 2021 Creative Arts Awards will air on Saturday, September 18 on FXX
Source: Emmysvia Press Release