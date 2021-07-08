Star Trek Nanoforce Figures

Fourth Castle Brands is partnering with FanWraps to release two officially-licensed Star Trek figures set; one from the original series, and one from The Next Generation.

The original series two-inch tall set includes the following six Starfleet officers: Kirk, Spock, McCoy, Scotty, Sulu, and Uhura (sorry Chekov). It also includes the following aliens: Klingon, Romulan, Salt Vampire, Talosian, Gorn, and an Andorian. A bonus four-inch model of the USS Enterprise NCC-1701 also is included and that ship comes on a delta-shield base. All of the above can be displayed on a “placemat”-style blueprint of the USS Enterprise.

The Next Generation set includes seven Starfleet officers: Picard, Riker, Data, La Forge, Dr. Crusher, Troi, and Worf. The aliens include Klingon, Romulan, Cardassian, Borg and Q. The ship is a four-inch model of the USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D on a delta shield base. The “placemat”-style blueprint of the USS Enterprise is also included.

The figures come in the following colors:

Original Series

mustard

blue

red

The Next Generation

maroon

blue

gold

The ships come in battleship grey.

Look for these sets on November 11.

Two videos featuring the characters can be seen below, courtesy of Previews World.

Original Series

The Next Generation:

Source: Press Release