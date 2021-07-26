Star Trek: Lower Decks Tom Paris Commemorative Plate

As seen in the recent trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season Two, fans will soon be able to order the Tom Paris Commemorative plate.

The plate, rimmed in gold, features the animated Tom Paris with the USS Voyager in the background. It is eight inches in diameter (20.3 cm) and comes with a stand.

Pre-orders for the plate will begin on August 11. A new Trek licensee, Star Trek Unlimited, will be selling the plate. Fans can sign up at their website to be notified when they open for business. You can find Star Trek Unlimited here.

Source: Star Trek.comvia Mike McMahan's Twitter Feed