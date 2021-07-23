Star Trek: Lower Decks Season Two Trailer

A new Star Trek: Lower Decks trailer was released during the Comic-Con@Home panel earlier today and fans get to see a bit of the latest adventures of the crew of the USS Cerritos in the second season of the series. Plus: New Lower Decks photos from Paramount +. Note: Guest star spoilers below.

Two episodes were revealed in the photos from Paramount +, Kayshon, His Eyes Open (with Carl Tart voicing Lt. Kayshon, the Tamarian who speaks in metaphors like Darmok), and Strange Enemies.

Two very familiar Star Trek actors will be heard this season. Jeffrey Combs (Weyoun, Brunt, Shran) will be voicing an “evil computer” who insults Mariner. Robert Duncan McNeill (Tom Paris) will be voicing a talking Starfleet collector’s plate.

Star Trek: Lower Decks returns August 12.

Click on thumbnails to see full-sized promotional photos.

Source: Comic-Con@Home 2021