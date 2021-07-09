Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season One Review

The Format:

2 discs:

Disc 1:

Episode 101: Second Contact Special feature: Lower Decktionary: Joining Starfleet (6:22) Full length Animatic (22:28) Deleted Animatic (1:03)

Episode 102: Envoys Lower Decktionary: Aliens Among Us (7:31)

Episode 103: Temporal Edict Lower Decktionary: The Animation Process (8:09)

Episode 104: Moist Vessel Lower Decktionary: The Main Titles (7:15) Deleted Animatics (1:19)

Episode 105: Cupid’s Errant Arrow Lower Decktionary: Art Design (4:59)



Disc 2:

Episode 106: Terminal Provocations Lower Decktionary: The Holodeck (6:32)

Episode 107: Much Ado About Boimler Lower Decktionary: Division 14 (4:05)

Episode 108: Veritas Lower Decktionary: Deck Dynamics (5:06)

Episode 109: Crisis Point Lower Decktionary: The Music of Lower Decks (6:19) Crisis Point: The Rise of Vindicta Trailer (1:28)

Episode 110: No Small Parts Lower Decktionary: All in the Family (6:31)



Special Features:

Faces of the Fleet (24:42)

Hiding in Plain Sight (7:39)

The Review:

Fans of Lower Decks will be delighted to have their own copy of the entire first season of the show. Plus – there are almost two hours worth of special features covering every imaginable topic for the show.

Available on Blu-ray, DVD and in a Steelbook presentation, Star Trek: Lower Decks Season One is presented in 16×9 format, and with English SDH subtitles, and English 5.1 Dolby Digital audio.

My favorite Special Feature was Hiding in Plain Site, which talks about hidden stuff and Easter Eggs. After seeing this, you’ll have to go back and rewatch all the episodes all over again to find them.

The insert in the case describes everything on both discs, and it’s removable, which is handy when one is searching for a particular episode or feature. The clamshell case is protected by a slipcover.

Also of interest are the animatics specials, including one that is almost a half-hour in length.

To get your copy of Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season 1, head to the link located here. The cost for the Blu-ray is $24.49, and the DVD is $19.96.