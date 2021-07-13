Home Star Trek: Lower Decks

Star Trek: Lower Decks S2 Preview Clip

On August 12, Star Trek: Lower Decks will begin streaming its second season, but fans can see a short preview clip now.

In the clip, Boimler and Mariner are reunited and at spacedock. The pair is in a vehicle being chased by a security vehicle and heaven help anyone who gets in their way!

