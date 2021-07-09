Star Trek IV Remastered Coming To Theaters Next Month

This year is the 35th anniversary of Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home and to help celebrate it, Paramount and Fathom Events will bring the movie to select theaters for two afternoon and two evening showings.

The showings will take place on Thursday, August 19, and Sunday, August 22 at 3 PM and 7 PM.

Also included with the movie is the Three Picture Saga featurette. In this featurette, “cast and crew explore the back-story of one of the greatest story arcs in Science Fiction history – Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home.”

“We are so proud to work with Paramount to bring this Star Trek film back to theaters for the 35th anniversary,” said Tom Lucas, VP of Studio Relations at Fathom Events in a press release. “Between being nominated for four Academy Awards and the unconventional storyline, this film, in particular, deserves the big-screen treatment.”

In Star Trek IV, “When a mysterious alien power threatens the atmosphere of Earth in the 23rd Century, Kirk and his crew must time travel back to 1986 San Francisco to save mankind. Exploring this strange new world, they encounter punk rock, pizza, and exact-change buses that are as alien as anything in the far reaches of the galaxy.”

To get your tickets, head to the link located here. The price for the theaters near to my location was $12.50 for the mid-afternoon showing; all of the evening ones were unavailable. So don’t delay in ordering your tickets.

Source: Fathom Events