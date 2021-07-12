Sonequa Martin-Green: Finding Her Limits

In a new interview with CBR, Sonequa Martin-Green spoke about finding her character and raising her children while working long hours.

In addition to learning what to do, Martin-Green had to learn what not to do. “I don’t get to decide how a character I play affects someone, and if I think I do, then I have a problem,” she said. “Now I’m living from ego, and that can turn very ugly very quickly. You need only give. You need only serve. That’s it. You need only love. That’s it…Everything else resolves itself, everything else takes care of itself, everything else is not up to you.

“I’ve learned so much and I’ve grown so much over the last three years…Being positive and energetic, it’s something that I strive for, but sometimes I have to push for it, sometimes I have to press for it, all of the time I have to pray for it, that’s for sure.”

Martin-Green, like many working women, has also had to strive to find the perfect work-life balance, now that she has children. “It is certainly not a complaint, by any means, but…It is hard, it is difficult working these hours,” she said. “It was difficult with one child and now I have two. I have found a balance, and I am still working on that balance.”

Source: CBR