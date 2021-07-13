Playmates Toys Awarded Licensing Rights

Playmates Toys and ViacomCBS Consumer Products have announced that Playmates Toys has signed a contract for licensing rights for “action figures, vehicles and ships, role play and other toy categories for all Star Trek properties.”

“As Star Trek readies to beam into the kids’ space for the first time with Star Trek: Prodigy on Paramount+, we are thrilled to also enter the toy aisle with Playmates, offering a new generation of fans out of this world toys that will allow them to embark on their own Star Trek adventures at home,” said Dion Vlachos, Executive Vice President, Hardlines and Retail, ViacomCBS Consumer Products. “Playmates Toys has deep experience in developing Star Trek figures and playsets – in fact, they helped to define and raise the stature of the range of collectibles. The expertise and ingenuity they plan to bring to figures, ships and more will elevate the play experience for kids and collectors alike.”

Playmates new Trek toy line is expected to launch sometime in 2022, after the premiere of Star Trek: Prodigy.

Source: Star Trek.com