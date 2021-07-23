October IDW Publishing Trek Comic

In October, the Next Generation Mirror Universe will be featured in a comic released that month, titled Star Trek: The Mirror War #1.

Here is a description of The Mirror War #1: “To conquer the Mirror Universe, Captain Picard must first seize control of the ship-building planet of Faundori! The only problem? Faundori is inside Klingon-Cardassian Alliance territory.”

Written by David and Scott Tipton, The Mirror War #1 features art by Gavin Smith, and cover art by Amanda Madriaga.

Expect Star Trek: The Mirror War #1 on Oct 06. The cost for this comic will be $6.99.

