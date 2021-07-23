New Star Trek: Prodigy Trailer

Today at the virtual Comic-Con@home event, two panels for Star Trek: Prodigy and Star Trek: Lower Decks took place. (More on that soon.)

During the Star Trek: Prodigy panel, fans were able to see some of the footage from the series, which will debut this autumn.

Star Trek: Prodigy is set a few years after Star Trek: Voyager and takes place in the Delta Quadrant. The show follows a crew of young aliens who find a derelict ship. Kate Mulgrew also appears on Star Trek: Prodigy as an Emergency Training Hologram who will help the crew on their adventures.

Source: Comic-Con@Home