Mount Updates Strange New World Progress

Today, Anson Mount gave a brief update on the filming of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Strange New Worlds will be telling the stories of Captain Pike and his crew on the USS Enterprise. Pike was the captain before James T. Kirk took over command.

Here is what Mount said: “Last ep of Season 1 starts shooting today. Old school fans are going to VERY excited to see what we’re trying to pull off with this one. Getting to do many things I’ve never attempted as an actor. So much fun!”

Look for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to appear on Paramount + next year.

Source: Anson Mount's Twitter Feed