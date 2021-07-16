FanSets Discovery Season Three Delta Pin

New from FanSets are two pins based on Season Three of Star Trek: Discovery, the Season 3 Delta Full Size Pin and the Season 3 Delta Full Size Magnet.

Here is the description of the Delta from FanSets: “This Delta comes to you directly from the Star Trek Discovery series Season 3. As seen worn by the crew. It is full size. While manufactured with FanSets normal attention to detail this was not created to be a cosplay piece. This is not a prop replica.”

The pins can be pre-ordered through August 1 (or when the pre-order amount is reached) for a mid-August release. The cost for each pin is $19.99.

The Delta pins will also be available at the Las Vegas 55th Anniversary convention.

To order the pin, head to the link located here. Order the magnet version here.

Source: FanSets