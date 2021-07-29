Cruz Supports Rapp’s SAG-AFTRA Candidacy

Elections for SAG-AFTRA will take place on August 3 and Star Trek: Discovery‘s Anthony Rapp is one of the candidates.

“SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) represents approximately 160,000 actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers, news editors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voiceover artists and other media professionals.”

“SAG-AFTRA members are the faces and voices that entertain and inform America and the world. With national offices in Los Angeles and New York, and local offices nationwide, SAG-AFTRA members work together to secure the strongest protections for media artists into the 21st century and beyond.”

Rapp is running for the position of Secretary-Treasurer of SAG-AFTRA. In a statement, he said this: “As artists, we come together from all walks of life to create something bigger than ourselves. We have the same opportunity as a union, to collectively and responsibly move SAG-AFTRA into the future. Throughout my forty years of union membership, I’ve experienced every aspect of this industry, and it would be my honor to leverage our collective power to protect our safety, improve our working conditions, and shepherd SAG-AFTRA into a new era. Our union’s funding is a result of our collective hard work, and as Secretary-Treasurer I will act with integrity to safeguard our union’s finances.”

Cruz, who is running for the National Board, supported his fellow Discovery actor. “I’m so inspired by and grateful for these visionary leaders, not least of all my dear [Anthony Rapp], who is so READY to take us to a BOLDER FUTURE at #sagaftra!”

Source: SAG-AFTRAvia Wilson Cruz's Twitter Feed