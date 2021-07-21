2022 Star Trek: Mission Chicago Adds New Guests

2020 Star Trek: Mission Chicago, which has already announced Wil Wheaton as a guest, has added Kate Mulgrew and Michelle Hurd to their guest list.

Fans can purchase a one-day, three-day or a 3-day Priority One Access VIP ticket. Fans buying the VIP ticket will get in an hour earlier than other attendees, have reserved Priority One Access for seating for all panels on the main stage; Priority One Access lines for various show features, autographs, photo ops, and the Official Star Trek: Mission Chicago Show Store, 10% discount at the store, and more.

Tickets for Star Trek: Mission Chicago go on sale Thursday, July 29 at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET. For more information, head to the link located here.

The convention will be held April 8-10, 2022 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Source: Star Trek: Mission Chicago