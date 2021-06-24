ViacomCBS Restructures Its Leadership

In a bid to “bolster original programming and to help Paramount + achieve scale in a crowded market,” ViacomCBS has changed its leadership structure.

“The strong launch and early months of Paramount + have demonstrated the power and potential of our platform, as well as audiences’ appetite for a broad and diverse array of content, all in one place,” said ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish. “The moves we are making today will accelerate that mission by putting ViacomCBS‘ most powerful assets – world-class content, iconic brands, global infrastructure and expertise, and the best talent in the business today – behind our platforms as we pursue the global opportunity in streaming.”

Here are the changes:

CBS president and CEO George Cheeks will also act as chief content office, news and sports, at Paramount +.

will also act as chief content office, news and sports, at Paramount +. Paramount Pictures chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos becomes Paramount + chief content officer, movies, in addition to running the studio.

becomes Paramount + chief content officer, movies, in addition to running the studio. ViacomCBS president of music Bruce Gilmer is now chief content officer, music, for Paramount +.

is now chief content officer, music, for Paramount +. Chris McCarthy , president of the MTV Entertainment Group, will now also serve as chief content officer for unscripted entertainment and adult animation in streaming.

, president of the MTV Entertainment Group, will now also serve as chief content officer for unscripted entertainment and adult animation in streaming. David Nevins will become chief content officer, scripted originals, at Paramount + handling both drama and comedy series. He will drop his role as chief creative officer at CBS.

will become chief content officer, scripted originals, at Paramount + handling both drama and comedy series. He will drop his role as chief creative officer at CBS. Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount Television Studios, will also be president of Paramount +‘s original scripted series.

president of Paramount Television Studios, will also be president of Paramount +‘s original scripted series. Brian Robbins, president of kids and family entertainment, will have the same title at Paramount +.

It remains to be seen what, if any effect, this shuffle will have on the various Trek shows.

Source: Variety