Strange New Worlds And Lower Decks Coming To Latin America

Good news for this in Latin America – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Lower Decks will be coming to Latin America.

The shows will air on Paramount + beginning in September 2021.

“We jumped at the opportunity to bring these two new series from the iconic Star Trek universe to Paramount+ in Latin America,” said Kelly Day, President of Streaming and COO of ViacomCBS Networks International. “We are proud that Paramount+ is a destination for Star Trek and these are the perfect additions to our diverse content offering featuring beloved franchises, new originals, and fan-favorite localized content for our global audience.”

Source: StarTrek.com