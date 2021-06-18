Shore Leave 41.6: The Virtual Fan Experience

This year, Shore Leave 41.6 will be virtual, and after learning lessons from last year’s presentations, fans should be in for a fun experience. The virtual convention will take place the weekend of July 10-11 and can be accessed at Shore-leave.com.

A combination of Zoom, Gather Town and Discord will be used to present the programming, which will include memorabilia dealers, virtual fan tables, panel discussions, pro writer panels and readings, science programming track, gaming, and of course Q&As with the special guests with opportunities to purchase personal chat time and autographs on a separate Shore Leave store link.

A virtual convention floor will be created that is “akin to a very good likeness of the Hunt Valley Inn in Hunt Valley, Maryland. Attendees will be able to create and maneuver their own personalized avatars, which will be able to interact with other attendees at the virtual convention.

So who are some of the guests? For Trek fans, look for Kirsten Beyer (lead writer of Discovery and Picard), and Erin McDonald, who is the science advisor to the streaming Trek series. McDonald will give a special presentation on the Physics of Star Trek.

Other guest of note include Aimee Garcia (Lucifer, Dexter, M.O.D.O.K.), Adam Baldwin (Firefly, Chuck, The Last Ship), and Eddie McClintock (Warehouse 13, Supergirl, Agents of Shield). More guests will be announced as the event gets closer.

Also in attendance will be many Trek authors. They will be at the virtual Meet the Pros Party.

Other events will include:

Writing Workshops: Learn how to improve your writing from some of your favorite writers. Past panels have included writing about the non-fictional part of Trek; How to express point of view in your story; The trials and tribulations of being a writer and more.

Stargazing: View the planets, stars and galaxies that are visible from the Baltimore area.

Game Room: The Shore Leave game room offers many activities including Role Playing Games, Collectible Card Games, Miniature War Games, and more!

Photo Ops: Get your photo taken with your favorite stars and get the photos back in time to get them signed without the need to leave the hotel!

Fan Panels: We’re always looking for ideas for fan-led panels and people to lead them. If you have suggestions for a panel, please let us know.

Don’t forget to check Shore Leave‘s website for up-to-date information.

Next year, the convention will go back to in-person attendance. Shore Leave 42, will take place on July 15-17, 2022 at the Hunt Valley Inn in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

Source: Press Release