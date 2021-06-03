Romijn Teases Strange New Worlds

While doing press for her new film, Endangered Species, Rebecca Romijn, Star Trek: Strange New World‘s Number One, spoke briefly about the forthcoming show.

“We are currently in production on the first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” she said. “My lips are sealed, but I am in Toronto and we are on episode seven of ten — and we are not allowed to say anything about what we’re doing.”

But while she couldn’t give specific details on what was shooting, she could provide a little information. “This is the story of the ten years on the Enterprise — this is the ten years leading up to Captain Kirk on the Enterprise,” she said. “So, this is Captain Pike and Number One, and Spock is a science officer. We outrank him, which is really fun, because when does anybody ever outrank Spock?”

Look for fun Easter eggs on the new show. “I can’t say anything else because there are so many Easter eggs on this show,” she said; “but we are very, very, very excited to introduce this show. It’s in keeping with the original series. They’re standalone episodes. It’s a little bit lighter. We are visiting planets. We are visiting colonies, and we are so proud of our work so far.

Sounds like fun and personally, I can’t wait. Expect Strange New Worlds next year.

Source: Looper