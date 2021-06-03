Quinto Cast In Crime Thriller

Star Trek Beyond‘s Zachary Quinto has been cast along with Jacob Elordi to star in the road trip crime thriller He Went That Way.

Set in 1964, He Went That Way is “based on the true-crime story of celebrity animal trainer Dave Pitts and his famous chimp, Spanky – the centerpiece of the traveling extravaganza The Ice Capades – and his fateful encounter with serial killer Larry Lee Ranes.”

Quinto will play Jim Goodwin, who is based on Pitts, and Elordi is the killer Bobby Falls, based on Ranes. Pitts is the only survivor of Ranes’ killing spree.

“He Went That Way is a undoubtedly a journey of curious tensions and bonds between two and at times three interesting characters all on their own path,” said Jeffrey Darling. “A cinematic tale on the road across the U.S. in the early ’60s where people come with a rawness forged from the landscapes they inhabit. It is for our two leads Jacob and Zachary as well as myself, a great opportunity to explore with an improvised sensibility.”

“The screenplay is a heady mix of menacing, funny and emotional and, with Jeffrey’s incomparable visual genius,” said David Garrett (Mister Smith Entertainment). “We anticipate this will be a unique and darkly thrilling road trip experience for audiences around the world.”

Source: Contact Musicvia Deadline