This September, Playmobil will release their first Trek-themed toy, the USS Enterprise Playset.

Here is the description of the large playset: “Where’s Captain Kirk? Why he’s on the bridge of the Playmobil 70548 Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Playset! Quite possibly the biggest and most deluxe Playmobil playset created up to this point, this forty-two-inch long, eighteen-inch wide starship includes electronic lights and sounds that can be controlled by your smart device! It includes a display cradle, plus wire for ceiling suspension if that’s your preferred means of display. The set includes a marvelous ship modeled after its appearance on the original series, plus figures and accessories. You’ll get Dr. Leonard ‘Bones’ McCoy, Ensign Chekov, Lt. Uhura, Captain James T. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Lt. Sulu, and of course Chief Engineer Montgomery ‘Scott’ Scotty. That’s a lot of fun in one big box!

“The saucer section of the Enterprise opens up to show a full 1966-style bridge play environment. What’s more, the body of the ship opens up on the side to show you an engineering room. Other accessories and electronic surprises are coming as well, so don’t miss the iconic ship!”

Here are several images courtesy of Toy New International. Click on the thumbnails to enlarge:

The Playmobil USS Enterprise Playset can be pre-ordered now, and it will cost (ouch!) $499.99. Pre-order yours now by heading to this link.

Source: The Trek Collective