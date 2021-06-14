Paramount + Reveals Prodigy Characters and Voice Cast

Today, Paramount + provided details and photos about the characters that will be seen on Star Trek: Prodigy, as well as the voice actors that will be providing the voices of those characters.

Rylee Alazraqui (Home Economics) is Rok-Tahk, a Brikar and an unusually bright eight-year-old girl. Rok is a bit shy, but not when it comes to her love for animals.

Brett Gray (On My Block) is Dal, who is seventeen-years-old and an unknown species; he fancies himself a maverick, who even in the toughest times, holds strong onto his unwavering hope.

Angus Imrie (The Crown) as Zero, who is a Medusan: a noncorporeal, genderless, energy-based lifeform. Since others would go mad at the sight of their true self, Zero wears a containment suit they made themselves to protect others;

Jason Mantzoukas (Infinite) as Jankom Pog, a sixteen-year-old Tellarite. Tellarites are known to relish an argument, and Jankom is no different. Regardless of opinion, he will always play ‘devil’s advocate’ for the sake of hearing all sides.

Ella Purnell (Army of the Dead) as Gwyn, a seventeen-year-old Vau N’Akat who was raised on her father’s bleak mining planet and grew up dreaming to explore the stars.

Dee Bradley Baker (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Murf, whose age and species is unknown but who is an endearing, indestructible blob with curiously good timing and an insatiable appetite for ship parts.

And Kate Mulgrew will be voicing the emergency training hologram Kathryn Janeway.

Paramount + also released some stills from Prodigy, which will give fans an idea as to the look of the show. Click on the thumbnails to see full-sized photos.

Star Trek: Prodigy will be airing later this year.

Source: Press Release