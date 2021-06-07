Paramount Plus Offers Paramount Plus Essential

Today, Paramount + has launched a less expensive ad-supported streaming plan, called Paramount Plus Essential.

The new plan will cost $4.99 per month, and will include live sports, but will not include access to local CBS stations. It will include “on-demand streaming options spanning the full suite of current and upcoming shows and movies including from the media conglomerate’s BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel, as well as breaking news through CBSN.”

Those still on the $5.99/month plan will be able to keep that plan at that price, unless they cancel. The $5.99 plan will no longer be offered to new subscribers.

Paramount + has also announced that it will “significantly expand “its content offering this summer, including the premiere of Infinite, a sci-fi action film, and over two thousand five hundred movies. One thousand of those movies will be available this week.

“The breadth and depth of premium feature films and exclusive series coming to the service further strengthens our position in the market as a premium entertainment destination and, by offering this compelling content portfolio at an all-new low cost, makes us even more accessible to a wide consumer audience,” said Tom Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming.

The ad-free Premium Plan cost remains the same at $9.99 per month. For those who want a bargain, the annual payment option will save you sixteen percent over the monthly price.

Star Trek fans will have Star Trek: Lower Decks to look forward to this summer. Season Two makes its debut on August 12.

Source: Press Releasevia Variety