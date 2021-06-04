Home Merchandise Star Trek: TNG

New Trek Puzzle Coming September 1

New Trek Puzzle Coming September 1

© Aquarius

During the COVID pandemic when people had to stay home, many of them discovered the fun of assembling jigsaw puzzles, and Aquarius will be releasing one for Trek fans, the Star Trek Next Gen Puzzle on September 1.

This puzzle contains three thousand pieces and measures thirty-two by forty-five inches. It features artwork by Dusty Abell, and included are Next Generation-era ships, the main Next Generation crew and plenty of guests from various Next Generation episodes. Can you identify them all?

To pre-order your Star Trek Next Gen Puzzle, which will cost $34.99, head to the link located here.

Source: Amazon

Topics: ,

What do you think? Chat with other fans in the Star Trek: The Next Generation forum at The Trek BBS.

T'Bonz

Author

T'Bonz

Up Next

FanSets 2021 Star Trek Anniversary Pins