New Trek Puzzle Coming September 1

During the COVID pandemic when people had to stay home, many of them discovered the fun of assembling jigsaw puzzles, and Aquarius will be releasing one for Trek fans, the Star Trek Next Gen Puzzle on September 1.

This puzzle contains three thousand pieces and measures thirty-two by forty-five inches. It features artwork by Dusty Abell, and included are Next Generation-era ships, the main Next Generation crew and plenty of guests from various Next Generation episodes. Can you identify them all?

To pre-order your Star Trek Next Gen Puzzle, which will cost $34.99, head to the link located here.

Source: Amazon