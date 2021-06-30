New Picard Novel Coming In 2022

A new Star Trek: Picard post-Season One novel will be arriving next year.

The novel, titled Second Self, will be written by Una McCormack, and will center on Raffi, with the events taking place after the first season of Star Trek: Picard. (So potential spoilers below.)

Here is the blurb for the story: Second Self is “a thrilling untold adventure based on the acclaimed Star Trek: Picard TV series!

“Following the explosive events seen in season one of Star Trek: Picard, Raffi Musiker finds herself torn between returning to her old life as a Starfleet Intelligence officer or something a little more tame — teaching at the Academy, perhaps. The decision is made for her though when a message from an old contact — a Romulan spy — is received, asking for immediate aid. With the help of Cristobal Rios and Dr. Agnes Jurati, and assistance from Jean-Luc Picard, Raffi decides to take on this critical mission — and quickly learns that past sins never stay buried. Finding the truth will be complicated, and deadly…”

Second Self will be issued first in hardcover, to be followed later by a paperback release.

