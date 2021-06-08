Mulgrew To Appear on Showtime Anthology Series

Star Trek: Voyager‘s Kate Mulgrew will be taking on a recurring role on a new Showtime anthology series, The First Lady.

The First Lady is a “revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House.”

The first season will focus on Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis).

Mulgrew will take on the role of Susan Sher, a “longtime friend of the Obamas who worked with Michelle in Chicago health care. She “rejoined Michelle Obama as her closest confidante and chief of staff.”

Others who will be in The First Lady are Aaron Eckhart as President Gerald Ford, O-T Fagbenle as President Barack Obama, Dakota Fanning as Susan Ford, and Ryan Jamaal Swain as Johnny Wright (hair stylist to Michelle Obama).

Filming began on The First Lady earlier this year. No release date has been announced yet.

Source: Deadline