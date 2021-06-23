Linville Passes

Joanne Linville, best-known to Trek fans as the Romulan commander in The Enterprise Incident, died Sunday in Los Angeles at the age of ninety-three.

Born Beverly Joanne Linville in 1928 in Bakersfield, California, Linville has a sixty-year career, where she a guest star on over one hundred shows and movies, including Hawaii Five-O, the F.B.I., Barnaby Jones, One Step Beyond, Studio One, The Twilight Zone, I Spy, Gunsmoke, Dynasty, Columbo, and more.

Some of her movie roles include The Goddess, Scorpio, and A Star is Born.

Linville was married to director Mark Rydell for eleven years and had two children, Amy and Christopher Rydell, who are both actors. She is survived by her children, grandchildren Austen, Ruby, and Ginger, and great-grandson Kingston.

“Linville lived a full life,” said her family, via a press release. “One whose spirit, passion for art and life was an inspiration to all who had the pleasure of knowing her.”

Source: The Hollywood Reportervia Variety