Hero Collector’s Star Trek Advent Calendar

In September, the Star Trek Borg Cube Advent Calendar will be released, and it will be filled with goodies for your favorite Trek fan.

Here are the details from their press release: “Celebrate every day of the holiday season in true Star Trek style, with the spectacular Star Trek Borg Cube Advent Calendar!

“Designed in the shape of the ominous and iconic Borg Cube, this luxury cube advent calendar is absolutely stuffed with twenty-four high-quality festive gifts and accessories from beyond the final frontier.”

“I’m so pleased we’re doing this Borg cube Advent calendar,” said Ben Robinson, Hero Collector‘s General Editor. “All the items you get are fun, useful and charming. I think they will really make people smile. There’s a lot to be said for that. Everything in the Borg cube Advent calendar is brand-new and exclusive. So, you can buy it for someone knowing that they won’t have any of it…Even if that person is yourself.”

“Truly authentic, this extensive advent calendar has been designed with fans in mind- so each day’s gift comes with a festive note detailing the story and trivia behind it, both wrapped together in branded tissue paper. The voyage doesn’t end at Christmas, though, as the calendar also doubles as a unique storage and display unit providing the ideal place to store your Star Trek memorabilia.”

Fans can pre-order the Star Trek Borg Cube Advent Calendar here, where it will cost $139.95 in the U.S. and £109.99 in the UK.

Now after the photo below, there will be spoilers (including photos) on three of the items that will be inside that calendar. If you want to be surprised, stop reading here.

Three of the gifts included will be: “a coaster set designed on the console screens from The Original Series, Enterprise-D socks to keep your toes warm (even in the depths of space), and an espresso cup commemorating the first warp flight in human history – in the year 2063.”

Source: Press Release